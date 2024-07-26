The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Saed Traffic Systems Company called on drivers to use the “Saed Smart” application in minor accidents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and not to contact the emergency number 999 to request the service, explaining that the application will start working as of August 1, 2024.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, urged the need to move the vehicles (the ones that caused the accident and the ones that were damaged) off the road to the nearest safe place to avoid traffic violations and make way for other vehicles to pass, and not to obstruct traffic, pointing out that not stopping in the middle of the road without justification is a violation with a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 6 traffic points.

He stressed that the use of the application comes within the framework of partnership and cooperation with Saed Traffic Systems Company to enhance development efforts to make customers happy and provide the best services, praising the developments achieved by Saed in planning minor accidents.

He stated that the application allows the reporter, firstly, to request an accident report in the event of a minor accident directly from the accident site via the application by following a set of simple steps and procedures to complete his data, secondly, to determine his location via an interactive map, and thirdly, to upload the details of the accident and the resulting damages within minutes, so that the procedure ends with confirmation of receipt of the request and issuance of the accident report via smart notifications.

He pointed out that customers can obtain the accident report through the “Saed” application and carry out the simple accident planning service easily and quickly within three minutes if all the customer’s documents are ready at the time of the accident.

He explained that in the event of reporting a minor accident through the “Smart Saed” application, the driver must choose the accident reporting service, then enter his phone number so that the system automatically determines the location of the accident. The application then asks the user to select the options, which include choosing the type of accident, entering a photo of the car’s ownership and a photo of the driver’s license by taking a photo of them, entering a photo of the vehicle and the damage caused to it as a result of the accident, and entering a photo of the other vehicle and the damage.

He urged customers to verify the information entered about the person who caused and was affected by the accident, and to add all vehicles related to the accident and select “OK” to complete the request process successfully. He pointed out that the customer will be given a request number.

Saed Traffic Systems Company stated that the “Saed Smart” application will achieve Saed’s strategic objectives in enhancing the services provided to customers and improving the provision of simple traffic accident planning services to drivers in an integrated and intelligent manner, contributing to shortening the customer’s journey and saving time and effort.