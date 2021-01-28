Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to give road preference to emergency, ambulance and police vehicles, and to adhere to correct traffic behavior when passing by, to ensure that they do not delay their arrival at accident sites.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers, as part of the “Safety Path” campaign, to be constantly prepared to clear the way for these vehicles, give them priority and not obstruct or delay them, to enhance the response time to accidents.

She stressed the importance of spreading the culture of giving road preference to official processions, based on the importance of respecting and consolidating national values ​​and identity, which reflects a civilized image of visitors.

And it warned against hindering the movement of emergency and ambulance vehicles, as this is a negative behavior that delays their arrival to the sites of accidents to provide ambulance services to the injured, delays the speed of response, and impedes the work of ambulance crews in a way that increases the complications of injuries, which need to be intervened in a specific period of time.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police stated that the violation of not giving priority to the road to emergency, ambulance, police or official motorcade vehicles is worth 3000 dirhams, with the vehicle being confiscated for 30 days and 6 traffic points.