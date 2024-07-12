Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check their blind spot while overtaking or changing lanes to ensure there is no vehicle in the same lane and to be careful to use the vehicle’s side signals early while gradually reducing speed to avoid collision accidents resulting from sudden swerving of vehicles.

She stated that the blind spot detection system in some vehicles alerts the driver in the event of a vehicle passing nearby or a vehicle being in the blind spot area. The alert is given in two stages: the first is when a small light is lit in the vehicle’s side mirrors, and the second is when the driver opens the side signal and attempts to turn the vehicle towards the direction where there is another vehicle in the driver’s blind spot. Another audible warning is issued to alert the driver of the presence of a vehicle and avoid an accident. She explained that the system can be turned on or off through a button on the dashboard with the abbreviation BSM.

She urged the driver to take into account when checking the vehicle’s blind spots, adjust the mirrors, use the blind spot warning system, look before moving, keep the car windows clean, and maintain a sufficient safety distance, noting that the blind spot collision warning system in vehicles is one of the driving assistance systems that enhances accident prevention, as the specific driving safety system informs the driver if another vehicle appears within his blind spot or if another vehicle turns into an adjacent lane and is at risk of collision. The blind spot warning system works using sensors located on the rear bumper and side mirrors to check if there are any cars within the blind spot or in adjacent lanes.

She pointed out that if the sensors detect the presence of an approaching vehicle at a certain distance or not visible in the driver’s blind spot, a warning and an audible signal will appear on the side mirror. These warnings may vary according to the vehicle model, and the driver can review his driver’s manual to understand the different warning signs and find out if this system is available in his vehicle.