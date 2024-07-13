Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to check their blind spot while overtaking or changing lanes, and to ensure that there is no vehicle in the same lane, and to be careful to use side signals early, while gradually reducing speed to avoid collision accidents resulting from sudden swerving of vehicles.

She stated that the blind spot detection system in some vehicles alerts the driver if a vehicle passes next to him, or if there is a vehicle in the blind spot area. The alert is issued in two stages: the first is when a small “bulb” is lit in the side mirrors, and the second is when the driver opens the side signal and attempts to turn the vehicle in the direction where there is another vehicle in the driver’s blind spot, and another audible warning is issued to alert the driver to the presence of a vehicle and avoid an accident.

She explained that the system can be turned on or off through a button on the driving control panel with the abbreviation BSM.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the driver, when checking the vehicle’s blind spot, to adjust the mirrors, use the blind spot warning system, look before moving, and keep the car windows clean and at a sufficient safe distance.

The Blind Spot Collision Warning System in vehicles is one of the driving assistance systems that enhances accident prevention, as the specific driving safety system informs the driver if another vehicle appears within his blind spot, or if another vehicle turns into an adjacent lane and is at risk of collision. The Blind Spot Warning system works using sensors located on the rear bumper and side mirrors to check if there are any vehicles within the blind spot, or in adjacent lanes.

She pointed out that if the sensors detect the presence of an approaching vehicle at a certain distance or invisible to the driver in the blind spot, a warning and an audible signal appear on the side mirror. These warnings may vary according to the vehicle model, and the driver can refer to his driver’s manual to understand the different warning signs, and to find out if this system is available in his vehicle.