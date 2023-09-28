Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its ability to confront all forms of cybercrimes, quickly and efficiently, and to prosecute their perpetrators and trace their traces across the Internet until they are arrested and brought to justice, stressing that the cooperation and awareness of community members enhances its efforts in combating these crimes.

Cybercrimes are illegal activities that are carried out using modern technology and electronic devices. These crimes include different types of manipulation, hacking and fraud.

She stated in a video episode within the “Our Country is Amanah” program that electronic crimes are rapidly increasing in size and diversifying in their forms with the development of technology and the wider use of the Internet.

The Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Dr. Salem Ahmed Al Ameri, confirmed that enhancing and sustaining security and safety for citizens and residents of the country is at the top of the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

Regarding the mechanism for dealing with reports related to electronic crimes, Al-Amiri explained that when a report is received, the information received is first verified, then a team is formed and roles are distributed to specialists. The report is dealt with quickly and with all seriousness, and there is a specialized team that follows up on the progress of the process. In terms of monitoring or collecting information until the accused are arrested and brought to justice.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police possesses the expertise and technology that enables it to track down criminals by tracking their traces on the Internet, tracking their movements, and deducing the coordinates of their presence until they are arrested and the necessary measures are taken against them.

He pointed out that when people are arrested, the contraband and seized items in their possession are seized, numbered by the crime scene team, and photographed at the scene.

To prove the crime and document it to be presented to the judicial authorities according to legal procedures.

He stressed the importance of the cooperation of members of the public in reporting, through official channels, any crime or incident that may constitute a concern or concern among members of society, as security is for everyone, both citizens and residents.

The head of the Cybercrime Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Faris Al Nuaimi, revealed a crime whose members were able to be arrested by Abu Dhabi Police. He said that information had been received that there were people using stolen bank cards and seizing the money in them, and it turned out that they were cards stolen from… Outside, a precise plan was drawn up and the gang was arrested in flagrante delicto in several places.

For his part, Head of the Department for Combating Child Abuse Crimes, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Mubarak Al Qubaisi, stressed the importance of individuals dealing carefully with their personal and banking data, to prevent cybercrimes.