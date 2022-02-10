Abu Dhabi Police organized the second virtual “police innovation forum”, coinciding with the UAE Innovation Month “Emirates Innovates 2022”, in partnership with the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Governmental Innovation” and Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.

Colonel Khalfan Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Strategy and Institutional Development Center at Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the forum embodies the aspirations and visions of the leadership and its keenness to achieve the strategic goals in achieving its priority “institutional leadership” and the strategic goal “instilling innovation and supporting readiness for the future” through scientific and research initiatives and projects that support innovation. The Police Department is concerned with talented and innovative employees of the Abu Dhabi Police, creating an environment that stimulates innovation that supports the process of police work, raises the level of services provided, and enhances the security and safety of the UAE community.

The Director of the Department of Innovation and Future Foresight at Abu Dhabi Police, Lt. Col. Dr. Musab Omair Al Sheryani, reviewed the police’s efforts to pay attention to innovation and motivate its members and how to innovate in the police.

The President of the Institute for International and Civil Security at Khalifa University, Dr. Athol Yates, touched on the future challenges of the police sector in the UAE, and Najwan Al Midfa, Director of the Innovation Platform at the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, spoke about innovation in government work in the UAE.



