Abu Dhabi Police broadcast on its social media platforms a video of an incident of extortion that a girl was exposed to, as part of its awareness-raising campaign “Be careful”, stressing the importance of monitoring children from electronic blackmail and blackmailing people impersonating girls.

The girl said in the video that she got acquainted with a person through “social communication” and the relationship developed by sending pictures and videos, and she stated that after a while he began making threats, which affected her life greatly in terms of material and social in exchange for continuing the relationship. Social Security Sector in the community, for its handling of the incident with interest, direct, responsiveness, and complete confidentiality.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that the reasons for extortion are misuse of technology, the absence of the family’s role and lack of disclosure among family members, weak religious faith, bad friends, emptiness, love of experience between the sexes, imitation, weak character of the victim, and fear of scandal.

And the families demanded not to be distracted by their teenage children, and to protect them from the dangers of threats and harassment, luring them into sharing their photos and engaging them in immoral activities, and to avoid requesting friendships or accepting a friend request by unknown people, and not to respond or respond to any conversation received from an unknown source. She emphasized that the federal law stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties shall be imposed on anyone who blackmails or threatens another person to induce him to do or refrain from using an information network or means Information technology, and the penalty is imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years if the threat is to commit a felony or to impose matters perverting honor or honor.





