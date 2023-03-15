The Abu Dhabi Police General Command affirmed its interest in protecting children from dangers, making them happy, discovering their talents and abilities, providing them with a safe environment, and educating all segments of society about their rights and guaranteeing them.

Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, Director of the Community Security Sector, valued the country’s great efforts in caring for children, from the stage of guaranteeing basic rights, to the stage of empowerment and creating a bright future for future generations.

He pointed out the importance of spreading the culture of children’s rights at various levels at the level of individuals, the family and the local community, in line with the directives of the UAE government and its wise leadership, and in order to preserve family cohesion and raise generations in an ideal environment.

He emphasized the role of the family and parents in focusing on the childhood stage from birth to five years, and bringing the child to a safe life free from manifestations of exploitation and abuse and from any physical, psychological and emotional violence.

He noted the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police – through its concerned departments – to continuously develop its services in accordance with international best practices, to provide the best level of care and services for victims of abuse and violence of all kinds, in addition to its awareness-raising efforts to protect children from risks in all their forms.

He explained that the Abu Dhabi Police implements many activities and initiatives that focus on protecting children and preserving their rights, as they are one of the building blocks of a strong and balanced society, which our wise government seeks to consolidate through laws and legislation.

He urged awareness of the importance of dealing with negatively affecting cases, protecting children from the dangers of cybercrimes, extortion, electronic threats, etc., building confidence in the family, and enhancing the efficiency of the father and mother together, so that they can lead the family successfully.

He pointed to the most prominent risks that children are exposed to when using the Internet, which are bullying, solicitation by aggressors, access to inappropriate content, loss of control over personal data and addiction to the Internet, technical risks related to computers “piracy, viruses, information theft … and others.” Noting the importance of the role of parents in protecting children from these risks.

Community Police: Intensify field awareness in order to preserve the safety of young people

The Community Police Department is keen to diversify the means of awareness provided to the public, by participating in various events and activities, implementing programmes, awareness campaigns and visits, participating in social activities and events in coordination with geographical departments, and preparing awareness programs directed at various groups, in a way that contributes to community service and crime prevention. .

The category of children enjoys dedicated awareness programs provided by the Community Police Department, as it is keen to participate in the activities and activities organized by various agencies targeting the child in particular and the family in general, as it recently participated with a number of police departments in the second session of the activities of “Abu Dhabi Moments 2022” and “Abu Dhabi Forum.” The Third Family”, which received great interaction and turnout from children and their families.

The department also implements awareness activities in the safe children’s city “KidZania”, with the participation of a number of Abu Dhabi Police departments, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Emaar Entertainment Company, and targets school students of all ages, and is concerned with educating them in terms of social, security and traffic, and providing many activities that It will increase positive awareness among students and children.

It also offers various awareness-raising shows and workshops for school students, as well as screenings and awareness-raising films on the theater screen, competitions and awareness-raising lectures, and introduces visitors to the tasks and duties of the various police departments and their role in maintaining security, safety and stability.

The administration also allocates a number of its community councils to discuss issues related to the child, such as how to deal with bullying, child protection in the virtual world, occupying children’s spare time, especially during vacations, and other topics in which elite specialists in this field participate, and in the presence of a large number of Members of the Society.

Programs, visits and social events

At the beginning of each new academic year, members of “We are all police” participate in welcoming students to their schools, as part of their efforts to support police teams with awareness and organization, and to create a safe school environment that stimulates sustainable security and maintains the safety of students and the safety of road users.

The Community Police Department raises child-related issues in the various campaigns implemented by Abu Dhabi Police, such as the “Our Winter is Safe and Fun” campaign, during which it called on parents to double control over their children during the winter vacation period, not to be distracted by them and protect them from various dangers, and the “Safe Summer” campaign. In which preventive measures were put forward to enhance safety in the summer.

Juvenile care: pioneering initiatives and educational and therapeutic activities

Abu Dhabi Police has provided all the capabilities that enhance care and provide psychological, social and family support for juveniles, support and protect them, so that they are able to live safely in society, through the Juvenile Welfare Department in the Community Security Sector, which implements many pioneering initiatives and educational and therapeutic activities that focus on caring for juvenile children, and providing Psychological, social and family support for them.

These treatment programs and activities are provided to “juvenile” children, with special standards that help them deal with negative behaviors at the hands of qualified social, psychological and family cadres and specialists to provide logistical support for this group, and to provide them with psychological, social and family care.

“Baby Patrol”: smart techniques to educate children about traffic

The Child Traffic Patrol is a small, smart car that provides a child-friendly environment to learn about the nature of police work.

The patrol of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector contributes to enhancing the traffic culture among young people, through participation in various occasions, community events and school visits, with the aim of reaching the target audience, and seeing its efforts and goals in using appropriate educational means, to consolidate traffic culture and instill traffic awareness in Students’ souls and informing them of the tasks of the traffic policeman in maintaining traffic safety.

Continuous efforts to combat assault and abuse

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to protect the child from all manifestations of neglect, exploitation, abuse, and any physical and psychological violence, as the Child Abuse Crimes Prevention Section in the Criminal Investigations and Investigations Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police deals with all crimes involving children seriously and firmly, by taking the necessary measures.

The department is concerned with spreading security awareness about cybercrime for all groups of society of all ages and segments, and addressing those crimes that have increased, due to the wide spread of the “Internet” and the increase in the number of its users, which necessitates the need to educate all members of society about its dangers, especially children, which is considered the most targeted group. and exploitable.

The department stresses awareness of the dangers of cybercrime on the individual, the family and society, and urges parents to know the sites that children browse on the Internet, and to set the dates of entry to those sites, and to define the purpose of entering the “Internet”, and to confirm browsing educational quality sites for self-learning, And the guardian’s knowledge of the programs that allow him to prevent browsing certain websites, befriending his children, young and old, and sharing with them the sites they browse.

The Child Abuse Crimes Section also seeks to inculcate positive citizenship concepts, deepen correct behaviors and values, and enhance proactive security awareness to confront any assault or abuse that children may be exposed to, based on the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to promote positive behaviors, and to create a conscious, educated generation capable of withstanding Social responsibility and facing future challenges.