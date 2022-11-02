Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with ADNOC Distribution, has started broadcasting digital traffic awareness messages to the public in both Arabic and English, via digital screens located at 42 ADNOC service stations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols, Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al-Hamiri, stated that awareness through screens aims to deliver the message of traffic awareness to the widest segment of society, praising the fruitful cooperation with ADNOC Distribution, to achieve the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, with the aim of consolidating the values ​​and concepts of traffic safety. In the community.

He stressed the directorate’s keenness to cooperate with partners, to implement the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s strategic plan for traffic safety, and the importance attached by Abu Dhabi Police to ensuring road safety, by promoting awareness of the importance of adhering to the foundations of traffic safety, and spreading a culture of traffic awareness among the public, which will reflect positively on efforts to reduce accidents. On roads, public safety, and maintaining security and stability gains.

Al-Humairi drew attention to the importance of the role of drivers in contributing to the enhancement of traffic safety, by paying attention while driving, and cooperating in the application of traffic law and regulations and regulations to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents and their effects, stressing the continuation of efforts to inculcate the values ​​of respect for traffic rules and driving ethics, and to avoid wrong behaviors while driving. Driving, enhancing road safety.