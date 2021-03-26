The Outer Areas Police Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination and cooperation with the “Reflections Art Gallery” in Seef Mall, implemented the “My Family Reads” initiative, coinciding with the month of reading, to build a reading society armed with knowledge and knowledge.

The Director of the Outer Areas Police Directorate, Brigadier General Mubarak Saif Al-Sabousi, stressed the importance of refining children’s reading skills, urging families to provide an appropriate environment that enhances their children’s interest in useful books in various fields to help them build and enrich their knowledge, pointing out that reading is the true developmental performance of building societies Sound.

He explained that the event included a set of activities, including puppet theater, in which children presented meaningful stories that they had created, and a presentation of story scenes written by the participating child, while some poems were read, and during the event all precautionary and preventive measures were applied, in accordance with the best practices applied.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

