The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has set the dates for the visits of the inmates of the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector, represented by the Al Wathba Administration and the Al Ain Administration, during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, through Nafazati service.

The Directorate called on visitors to follow up on the dates of visits by entering the Abu Dhabi Police website at the link http://www.adpolice.gov.ae Or the Abu Dhabi Government Services website https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae To register a request for a remote visit, and approval is done through a short text message, and to specify the police station to implement the remote visit.

The visits will be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, 2023 AD, in the morning period, from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon, daily during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, emphasized the keenness to implement the Abu Dhabi Police vision, which focuses on developing proactive plans to maintain the sustainability of achievement and achieve more positive indicators, continue excellence in the rehabilitation system, and enhance positive participation between the police institution and inmates and provide them with the opportunity to interact. positive in their community.