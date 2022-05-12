Abu Dhabi Police have set a set of conditions for the delivery bike box that motorcyclists must comply with for their safety.

In accordance with the requirements, the external dimensions of the box must be 50 centimeters in width, length and height, and the edges of the box should be covered with a phosphorous reflector, the absence of sharp corners, and the use of clear identifying writing at a distance of 20 meters. Correct on the bike seat or rear basket.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols explained that these requirements come as a continuation of its efforts to familiarize drivers of delivery bikes with traffic safety rules, avoid traffic accidents and their causes, effects and losses, and enhance safety for this category of road users.

She emphasized the continuation of her efforts to educate this category about the basics of traffic safety, and to introduce traffic regulations and laws that must be followed on the road and safety requirements for driving a motorcycle, and to avoid traffic accidents.