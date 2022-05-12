Abu Dhabi Police have set a set of conditions for the delivery bike box that motorcyclists must abide by for their safety.

According to the requirements, the external dimensions of the box must be 50 centimeters in width, length and height, and that the edges of the box are covered with a phosphorous reflector, the absence of sharp corners, and the use of clear identification writing at a distance of 20 meters. A front opening must be provided for the box to facilitate its opening and be made of fiberglass and fixed Correctly on the bike seat or rear basket.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols explained that these requirements come as a continuation of its efforts to familiarize drivers of delivery bikes with traffic safety rules, avoid traffic accidents and their causes, effects and losses, and enhance safety for this category of road users.

She emphasized the continuation of her efforts to educate this group about the basics of traffic safety, and the definition of traffic regulations and laws that must be followed on the road and the safety requirements for driving a motorcycle, and to avoid traffic accidents.