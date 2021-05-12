The Punitive and Correctional Institutions Directorate in the Community Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police has set the dates for remote inmates’ visits in police stations in the emirate through the application of My Window during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The directorate explained that the visits to all police stations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra start on the first of Shawwal for a period of 3 days from three in the afternoon until five in the evening for all cases, provided that proof of the examination of Covid 19 is brought within a period not exceeding 48 hours and that the visitor has a text message from Abu Dhabi Police with approval And the exact date.

It called on visitors to book appointments for visits through the Abu Dhabi Police website at www.adpolice.gov.ae to register the visit request remotely. Visitors will be notified of the appointment via a short text message and the police station will be determined to carry out the visit remotely.





