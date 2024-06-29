The Abu Dhabi Police General Command dispatched a digital crimes analyst, Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, to work as a liaison officer at the Innovation Center at the International Police Organization (Interpol) in the Republic of Singapore, starting this June and for a period of three years, with the aim of gaining more global practical experience in analyzing cybercrimes.

Captain Hajar is the first Arab Emirati police officer from the Middle East, specializing in the field of virtual reality and augmented reality, and the first female police officer at the level of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police working for the international organization.

The INTERPOL Innovation Centre conducts research and develops the latest methods to combat international crimes, and is staffed by academics, analysts, international law enforcement officers and technology specialists.

Director of the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, expressed the Abu Dhabi Police General Command’s pride in Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi joining Interpol, explaining that she is one of the distinguished Emirati security competencies in the Abu Dhabi Police.

He added that the cadres of the Abu Dhabi National Police are internationally recognized for their leadership and ability to provide added value to security and policing work, which reflects the professionalism and professionalism that has made the Abu Dhabi Police an internationally leading police institution, with a distinguished international standing and reputation, for its role in sustaining security and safety, and its cooperation to achieve global goals.

He pointed out that Emirati women have proven their worth and excellence in the fields of police and security work, and have achieved pioneering accomplishments until they have become a model of ambition, giving and creativity. Thus, the UAE has become a leading global model in empowering women, consolidating their position, and ensuring and protecting their rights, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership.