Abu Dhabi Police arrested two persons in possession of five kilograms of cocaine, with the intention of trafficking in the country.

The Director of the Drug Control Directorate in the Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, revealed the proactive monitoring of an active international gang targeting Middle Eastern countries in trafficking and promotion of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and the implementation of a tight security plan to track the movements of the first accused (Latino) and his partner (Latino). Arabic), and they were caught in possession of narcotics, which was a painful blow to the gang.

He stressed the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Police to combat the scourge of drugs, and to confront it efficiently and competently, and in various modern ways and means, pointing to the achievement of distinguished successes in striking the schemes of drug traffickers who do not hesitate to use various criminal methods to leak their poison to society and target young people.

He pointed to the interest of the Drug Control Directorate in addressing this toxic scourge, protecting young people from its dangers, and contributing strongly to preserving the gains of security and community safety by following an advanced work system that uses smart technologies and qualified and specialized human resources with competence and professionalism to detect and respond to crime of all kinds.