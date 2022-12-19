Abu Dhabi Police arrested 159 beggars during the period from November 6 to December 12, at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirming its continued efforts to address the scourge of beggary, which offends the civilized face of society, as it is a form of veiled fraud using misleading fraudulent methods.





She explained that beggars are trying to win the sympathy of community members by fabricating misleading stories to take money, warning the public not to believe their methods through which they aim to obtain material and in-kind benefits with those fabricated stories by which they beg the public in front of the doors of mosques or in markets and roads.

She emphasized the keenness of the police directorates to implement continuous campaigns to control beggars to eliminate this unacceptable scourge, and urged the public to cooperate and contribute positively with the police in reducing the phenomenon of begging by moving away from distributing alms and zakat in person and going to official channels, bodies, institutions and charities to ensure that donations reach those who deserve it. Calling on the public to report cases of beggary through the Command and Control Center 999.