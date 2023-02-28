Abu Dhabi Police arrested a person who tried to smuggle 4.5 million tablets of the drug “Captagon” inside canned foodstuffs, before attempting to smuggle them to a sister country.

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, revealed that the operation was successful after implementing a tight security plan to track the suspect’s movements, after receiving information from secret private sources to the Directorate about the accused’s intention to enter a large amount of Captagon tablets into the UAE as a prelude to smuggling them. to a sister country.

He explained that the anti-drug team monitored the moment the accused arrived at one of the state’s ports and imported a large amount of preserved green bean cans and managed to extract them as foodstuffs. Emirates to empty cans of beans in preparation for hiding drugs inside.

He added that the professionalism of the control elements resulted in the failure of the accused’s plan and the seizure of approximately 4.5 million tablets of the drug Captagon and the tools used in the preparation, processing and packaging of narcotic substances for trafficking and promotion.

He pointed to the high capacity and capabilities of the Abu Dhabi Police by using the best methods and modern means in confronting drug dealers, who do not hesitate to use various criminal methods to leak their poison to society and target young people, pointing to the importance of partnership and cooperation with the concerned institutions and various segments of society to prevent drug dangers, stressing That every person should embody the concept of positive citizenship by not hesitating to report any information related to drug issues.

He considered the numbers of seizures a positive indication of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police in curbing the promotion of drugs, and undermining its dealers and smugglers in completing their criminal schemes, expressing his pride in the fruitful efforts made by the control men, and their high readiness and speed of response in cooperation and confronting the scourge of drugs, and protecting Society, especially young people, from its deadly effects, praising the coordination and cooperation with the anti-drug men in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in order to enhance preventive efforts against crime, and to consolidate the security and stability of society.