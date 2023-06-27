The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has set the dates for visits to the inmates of the Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Community Security Sector, represented by the Department of the Penal and Correctional Institution / Al-Wathba and the Department of the Correctional and Punitive Institution / Al-Ain during the Eid Al-Adha holiday through the Nafazati application.

The Directorate called on visitors to follow up on the visit dates by entering the Abu Dhabi Police website at the link www.adpolice.gov.ae to register a request for a remote visit. Approval is done through a short text message, and the police station is identified to carry out the visit remotely.





The visits will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30, 2023, in the morning period, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm daily during the Eid holiday.