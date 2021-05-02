Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police commemorated Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, through various community activities, in commemoration of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and what his white hands gave as foundations for the path of humanitarian work in the country UAE. It also celebrated Labor Day, which falls on May 1 every year.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police organized an event, in cooperation with Med Clinic hospitals, and honored a number of workers on this occasion.

Brigadier General Mohamed Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector, explained that the initiative coincides with the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, in which the late Zayed Al-Khair laid the foundations of volunteer work, and left clear imprints on humanitarian work locally and internationally, and in gratitude to those who perform their humanitarian duties. In the field of relief and assistance to those in need.

It also coincides with the International Day of Workers, in which Abu Dhabi Police confirms its priorities regarding the importance of safe transportation for workers, and their protection from the Corona pandemic, in application of the principles of respecting the value of work and humanity, and the principles sent by the wise leadership and its approach to tolerance, and strengthening the security and safety of society.

The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department in the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police held a celebration of Labor Day.

Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, confirmed that the efforts of the basic services workers are appreciated and honored by everyone in all governmental and private institutions, pointing out that this occasion reflects the UAE’s policy of respecting and honoring the human being regardless of his affiliations, nationality and position.