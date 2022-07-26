Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads during the rain and weather fluctuations expected in the coming days.

It urged road users to follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, reduce road speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

She stressed the dangers of the driver taking pictures or being occupied with other roads.

Stressing the need to adhere to the speed limit indicated on the signs and electronic road signs.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police called upon owners of heavy vehicles, trucks and buses, company owners and distribution officials to warn drivers and educate them to commit to safe driving during heavy rain, stop at the nearest exit, and reinforce preventive measures to avoid accidents in such weather conditions, in order to preserve the safety of all.



