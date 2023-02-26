Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the digital traffic awareness and education project, within the UAE Innovation Month (UAE Innovates 2023), as part of a workshop organized by the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City for the public in its main building.

Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in spreading knowledge of traffic safety, and promoting continuous sustainable awareness, to educate children and adolescents as road users and drivers in the future, and to apply the highest safety standards on the main roads in achieving traffic safety.

The Directorate presented its efforts in raising awareness of the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, enhancing traffic safety, displaying digital traffic awareness films, and the public listened to an explanation about the development witnessed by the Directorate in implementing awareness activities and programs, and reaching the largest segment of society.

The presentation included the development efforts witnessed by the Directorate in the implementation of traffic awareness activities and programmes, as the public learned about the goals of the Child Traffic Patrol in promoting traffic culture among young people, through their participation in various occasions, community events and school visits, using appropriate educational means to consolidate traffic culture and instill awareness traffic.