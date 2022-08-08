Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the efforts of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department and its services to the community through alternative penalties, which include the electronic monitoring system, the provision of traffic points programs and community service measures, through the “Our Country is Amanah” program, which is broadcast on Abu Dhabi FM radio.

Colonel Ahmed Jumaa Al Khaili, Director of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, explained that the department is working to follow up and monitor the convicts in the police stations and to ensure the extent of people’s commitment to implementing community punishments and aftercare by providing aftercare for the released inmates, juveniles and their families if necessary, by enrolling them Rehabilitation programs and community initiatives to positively integrate them into society.

He pointed out that the department, since its inception in 2017, has focused in its work on supporting the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi Police by increasing the community’s satisfaction and trust, preventing crime and creating an appropriate environment for violators, convicts and those released in alternative punishments to effectively integrate them into society.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Mansour Ahmed Al Shehhi from the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department spoke about the electronic monitoring system, pointing out that it is implemented through the implementation of judicial rulings through the electronic bracelet, and it reflects the contemporary and modern technical trends of the United Arab Emirates, which is one of the first countries to implement the practice of electronic monitoring. The department obtained the best practices in 2019 within the centenary of Abu Dhabi Police to implement a modern practice at the Arab and international levels.

He pointed out that the application mechanism starts from receiving the judicial ruling, checking the case, opening an electronic file, then installing the electronic bracelet on the subject of electronic monitoring until the end of the sentence period estimated by the Judicial Department.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nahyan Mohammed Al Muhairi from the Traffic Points Programs Section in the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department explained that the main objective of providing traffic points programs is to evaluate the behavior of road users including drivers, spread traffic culture, and qualify violators of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law through several services provided to the public in several languages. Through: a program to reduce traffic points from 8 to 23 points, a driver’s license recall program from 24 points and above, a program for drivers of heavy vehicles, and a program for people of determination. Programs are provided in Arabic, English, Urdu and sign language for the deaf and hard of hearing category.

Major Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al-Shibli from the Department of Community Measures in the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department said that community service measures are an alternative to imprisonment, and according to the law, the convict is obligated to perform one of the community service work specified by a decision of the esteemed Council of Ministers and then coordinate with the concerned authorities by a decision From the head of the Judicial Department according to the emirate, and it is considered an alternative to imprisonment for misdemeanors that do not exceed 6 months, and in which the judgment is issued, i.e. no more than 6 months or a fine, and the period of community service may not exceed 3 months.