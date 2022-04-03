In the thirteenth episode of the “Our Country is Amanah” program, on Abu Dhabi Radio FM, Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the march of sports achievements, training of athletes, and the efforts of the Police Physical Education Center in raising the efficiency of male and female members and raising their skills in shooting, educational and combat skills.

Major Hussain Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Competitions and Teams Department at the Police Physical Education Center, explained that the center plays a leading role in preparing the physical fitness of its male and female members and has achieved many achievements locally and globally, most notably obtaining the first and third place in the Emirates Challenge Championship for Tactical Teams, which was held recently with the participation of 32 teams on The world level, including Kuwait, France, Bulgaria and other countries, along with the police leaders in the country, and the Abu Dhabi Police team’s arrival to the Ironman World Championship in the United States for the second time in a row after qualifying in the Muscat Championship and the Dubai Triathlon Championship, achieving first places and many other sporting achievements.

Major Amna Anbar Al Mazrouei, Head of the Training Department of the Police Physical Education Center in the Abu Dhabi Police, spoke about training plans and evaluating plans according to accurate standards that enhance the upgrading of the skills of the associates, pointing to the qualification of trainers through the establishment and development of trainers by implementing specialized courses, and she mentioned that the number of qualified trainers reached 135 of different classes. Leadership sectors after passing the specified requirements and having sports experience and achieving outstanding results in the scientific and practical aspects.

Coach Hassan Ibrahim Al Balushi, Senior Assistant at the Police Physical Education Center, reviewed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police and their interest in raising the levels of their athletes, pointing out that all military and civilian affiliates are trained according to fitness programs, endurance, stationary bikes, rowing and combat sports to cover all sports fields with a focus on physical fitness. Each person according to his desire and the introduction of the affiliates to specialized sports courses, in addition to training trainers and preparing them for later training. More than 100 trainers and trainers have been trained in the Abu Dhabi Police, and efforts to develop these programs are currently continuing.



