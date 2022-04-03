Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Police, in the thirteenth episode of the “Our Country is Amanah” program, reviewed the march of sporting achievements, training of athletes, and the efforts of the Police Physical Education Center in raising the efficiency of male and female members, and raising their skills in shooting, educational and combat skills.

Major Hussain Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Competitions and Teams Department at the Police Physical Education Center, explained that the center plays a leading role in preparing the physical fitness of its male and female members, and has achieved many achievements locally and globally, most notably obtaining the first and third place in the Emirates Challenge Championship for Tactical Teams, which was held recently. With the participation of 32 teams worldwide, including Kuwait, France, Bulgaria, and other countries, along with the police leaders in the country, the Abu Dhabi Police team reached the Ironman World Championship in the United States for the second time in a row, after qualifying in the Muscat Championship and the Dubai Triathlon Championship, achieving positions The first, and many other sporting achievements.

Major Amna Anbar Al Mazrouei, Head of the Training Department from the Police Physical Education Center in Abu Dhabi Police, spoke about training plans and evaluating plans according to accurate standards that enhance the upgrading of the skills of the associates, pointing to the qualification of trainers through the establishment and development of trainers, by implementing specialized courses, and stated that the number of qualified people reached 135. They have been trained in various leadership sectors, after they passed the specified requirements, have sports experience, and achieved outstanding results in the scientific and practical aspects.

Coach Hassan Ibrahim Al Balushi, Senior Assistant at the Police Physical Education Center, reviewed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police and their interest in raising the levels of the athlete, noting that all military and civilian affiliates are trained according to fitness programs, endurance, stationary bikes, rowing and combat sports, to cover all sports fields with a focus on fitness. Each person is trained according to his desire, and the affiliates are entered into specialized sports courses, in addition to training trainers and preparing them for training later. More than 100 trainers have been trained in Abu Dhabi Police and are currently continuing.