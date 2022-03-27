In the twelfth episode of the “Our Country is Amanah” program, on Abu Dhabi Radio FM, Abu Dhabi Police reviewed the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Police’s punitive and correctional institutions in developing the capabilities and skills of inmates, and addressed many of the implemented initiatives that take into account the rights of inmates and provide them with rehabilitation, training and preparation after release to return to society as individuals Good and productive.

Major Muhammad Mubarak Al-Tamimi, Director of the Professional Activities Branch in the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Department at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that Abu Dhabi Police has placed respect for human rights among its priorities in dealing with inmates and has provided many rehabilitation and training programs, which included about 1,527 inmates during the year 2021, 105 of whom joined the labor market program of colleges Higher Technology, pointing out that the rehabilitation programs include: educational, cultural and sports aspects, vocational training, product marketing and aftercare. Inmates enrolled in the labor market qualification program are granted a professional certificate, a certificate of good conduct and behavior, and a follow-up opportunity for employment after release.

He stated that all academic levels are currently being entered into the educational program (in person or remotely), and there are cultural programs through the library, the memorization of the Noble Qur’an, and religious lectures in cooperation with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, pointing out that the inmates participate in the workshops by making craft and handicraft products and selling products. The right of every inmate for a fixed and definite wage for his work, whether sold or not. The workshops are handicrafts, the most important of which are the car plate number factory, carpentry, blacksmithing, weaving, and dyeing.

He pointed out that with regard to aftercare, the inmate is prepared before his release and is briefed on the available programs and the opportunities he obtains. Attention is also paid to the psychological rehabilitation of the inmate by conducting a social case study for the inmates as a whole while entering institutions.

Major Muhammad Abdullah Thani, Director of the Education and Culture Branch of the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Department at Abu Dhabi Police, pointed out the most important initiatives and services that were launched, including self-service for inmates (a specific project), through which the inmate has the opportunity to communicate with the administration, send requests and receive a response electronically. Devices were provided in all wards. To submit all requests, including those directed to courts and prosecutions, the (remote litigation) initiative and the (My Window) project are implemented to visit inmates remotely through one of the police stations in Abu Dhabi, and the two-year educational labor market program for inmates in cooperation with the Higher Colleges of Technology, and the apostasy program in cooperation with Khalifa Fund for Project Development and the university educational program in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority. There is also a specialized fund in cooperation with charitable institutions to release insolvent inmates whose sentences have expired and who are unable to pay, and to implement the inmate’s family’s initiative to help them financially in cooperation with charitable institutions.

He pointed out that the “Amante” service specializes in depositing money for inmates in penal and correctional institutions through First Abu Dhabi Bank, and all inmates have “secretariat” numbers that help their families and relatives deposit money for them.

Salem Sultan Al Suwaidi, director of the Emirates Red Crescent branch in Abu Dhabi, explained that rehabilitation programs for inmates and juveniles have been implemented in the areas of first aid and risk prevention for the injured, and awareness lectures on encouraging volunteer work and financing programs to rehabilitate inmates in cooperation with the UAE University four months ago with the aim of providing training, rehabilitation and appropriate awareness for the inmates .

He stated that a study is currently being prepared to operate the latest training halls in coordination with the penal institutions, and 7,000 health bags have been provided to male and female inmates in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, payment of sums of money to the convicted inmates, tickets for the inmates’ return and family reunification, the provision of computers and sewing machines for “inmates” and other initiatives.



