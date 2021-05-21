Abu Dhabi Police organized a workshop for people of determination and their families on the safe use of social media, during which it revealed the pros and cons of using social media platforms, as part of a series of training workshops for the “Ithraa” program, which is provided by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The workshop was presented by Captain Dr. Jumaa Muhammad Al Hosani, an associate who holds a doctorate in technology management, and confirmed that the workshop aims to spread knowledge for people of determination and their families, and enable them to safely use social media platforms.

The workshop, which included explanation in sign language, reviewed the general rules for the safe use of social media platforms, methods for reporting electronic blackmail via electronic communication platforms, the penalties for misusing the platforms in accordance with state laws, and the pros and cons of using social media platforms.

It focused on the negatives of using social media, represented in the lack of privacy for users of social networks, the exposure of network users to hacking and fraud, and addiction to them, at the expense of daily duties, and the use of social networking sites affects the user’s psychological state, and family bonding.

The workshop dealt with the negative effects of rumors in terms of saying falsehood and falsifying facts, and that news should not be accepted from other than reliable sources, and not to be re-published, repeated, or disproved, and to obtain information from reliable media sources, and not to be drawn to rumors and false information, calling on members of society. To more accuracy in circulating inaccurate information through social media.

She pointed out that Article 15 of Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes stipulates “shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine not less than 150 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever deliberately captures or intercepts without authorization No communication via any informational network.

Article 16 of the same law also stipulates “shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever extorts or threatens another person to induce him to do or refrain from doing it, By using a computer network or an information technology means, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years if the threat is to commit a felony or to assign things that are offensive to honor or prestige. ”

