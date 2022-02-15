Abu Dhabi Police returned 18 million dirhams of phone fraud and cybercrime scammers to the victims, through the Communication Center in the Criminal Security Sector, which receives reports of financial fraud and bank customer exploiters, and includes several local banks.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to be careful not to share their confidential information with any unknown person, whether it is passwords for banking services, Emirates ID number, or any personal information.

It affirmed its continuous interest in enhancing society’s awareness of the dangers of telephone and electronic fraud, in light of the growing number of victims of telephone and electronic fraud, through awareness campaigns that include many events and activities. All segments of society, in Arabic, English and Urdu. She explained that the overthrow of fraudsters can only be completed by the solidarity of the community, as the public should not enter or press on their smart devices on anonymous links.

And she urged the public to report when they are exposed to fraudulent operations via the toll-free number 8002626, or by text message on 2828, or via e-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or the smart application, stressing that this type of communication is dealt with in strict confidence.



