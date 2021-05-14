Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Abu Dhabi Police” implemented an initiative to distribute “Eid Greetings” to its members in the first line of defense at security points. The initiative included the public, members of external road patrols and alternate personnel in police stations, with the participation of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate and the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department in Al Dhafra. And congratulations on this happy occasion.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dahi Al-Hamiri, Director of Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector, stated that the initiative comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to share with the alternate employees the joy of the Happy Eid and reassurance of the progress of work, pointing to its importance in raising the morale of the affiliates in various locations, and in appreciation of their continuous efforts. In the service of the nation.