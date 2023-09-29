Abu Dhabi Police has obligated school bus drivers to adhere to five regulations to ensure the safety of students while transporting them to and from school, which are not using the phone while driving the school bus, adhering to legal speeds, maintaining the bus before moving, using a stop lever when students get on and off, and fastening a belt. Safety for students.

She urged drivers to pay attention and focus while driving, to pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and its surroundings, and the instructions of traffic personnel and adhere to them, to avoid accidents. She stressed the continuation of her efforts to intensify awareness to enhance positive behavior among drivers and to introduce the laws and regulations in order to preserve the safety of students while heading to and returning from school.

Five tasks were identified for male and female supervisors, which are ensuring that students sit on the seats, remaining calm while the bus is running, supervising their safety while getting on and off the bus, contacting the relevant authorities in emergency cases, and ensuring that students are evacuated from the bus during its final stop.

Abu Dhabi Police called on school bus supervisors and drivers to adhere to the traffic law, noting that it held a number of awareness workshops for school bus drivers and supervisors.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command implemented the “Back to School” initiative, with the start of the academic year, within the framework of the nationwide federal campaign under the slogan “Our Children are Trust.”

It stressed its interest in enhancing traffic awareness for drivers by implementing a set of activities and traffic awareness programs as part of efforts aimed at enhancing responsibility for adhering to traffic laws and regulations, and reducing the causes that lead to traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries.

She stressed the need to adhere to the complete stop of vehicles when the stop arm for buses is opened, with a distance of no less than five meters (in both directions), to ensure that students cross safely, in order to avoid a fine of 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points, in the event that drivers do not stop when they see a stop sign. For buses transporting school students.

It stressed its keenness to enhance families’ awareness of the importance of providing traffic safety and a safe environment for school students, and awareness programs on pedestrian safety, not being distracted by anything other than the road, wearing a seat belt while driving a vehicle, and leaving a sufficient safety distance when standing behind school buses.