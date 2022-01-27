The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has warned drivers of the dangers of not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind front vehicles, explaining that it recorded 45,269 violations during the past year.

She stressed that failure to adhere to leaving a sufficient safety distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, appealing to drivers to be careful to abide by traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from serious traffic accidents, pointing out that the violation of “not leaving a safe distance between vehicles.” It is one of the main causes of road traffic accidents.

And she stated that the cause of the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance applies to Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, explaining that the financial value for releasing the vehicle is 5,000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value for releasing the seizure is paid for a maximum period of three months. And in the event of non-payment of the dues, the vehicle shall be referred for sale in a public auction, as well as the application of item (52) in the rules and procedures for traffic control No. 178 of 2017 on violating drivers by not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles “with a fine of 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points for The driver of the vehicle.

She pointed to the dangers of some drivers harassing the vehicles traveling in front of them and approaching them at a close distance and forcing them to clear the way for them by constantly using reflective lights and horns, which leads to distracting the driver of the front vehicle and increases the risk of dangerous traffic accidents.

And she urged the need to take the necessary preventive measures in changing weather conditions, by leaving a greater safety distance between vehicles, especially during low horizontal visibility due to fog, and during rain and water gathering on the roads, which exposes vehicles to slipping and not stopping at the appropriate distance.

The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, recently broadcast through its accounts on social media, videos of real traffic violations and accidents that occurred on the emirate’s roads, with the aim of educating the public about the danger of not leaving a distance between vehicles on the roads as part of its monitoring of traffic violations on the roads around the clock in order to enhance safety.



