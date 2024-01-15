Abu Dhabi Police, at the Police Rehabilitation Department in Al Ain City, affiliated with the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, received the group allocated to the Ministry of Interior from the 20th batch of national service recruits.

This batch includes the twelfth grade students who graduated from high school in the year 2023 AD, and their training program includes qualifying them and providing them with police, leadership and security skills and enhancing their Islamic and national values ​​over a period of 7 months.

The program comes within the framework of the interest of the National and Reserve Service Authority of the Armed Forces and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in strengthening the partnership in accordance with the directives of the UAE government in order to advance work and implement strategic plans and enhance joint work in exchanging experiences, knowledge and best applied practices that contribute to refining the skills and capabilities of recruits in a way that enhances their role. In the service of the country.

Brigadier Hussein Ali Al Junaibi, Director of the Police Qualification Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said that the recruits will be trained by specialized trainers, and according to educational and training curricula that enhance their abilities to contribute to protecting and defending the nation, through a comprehensive program that includes the Police Law, the Criminal Procedure Law, and the Crimes Law. Penalties, traffic regulation procedures, and human rights standards, in addition to legal controls for security sense, information gathering skills, preparation of security reports, and police correspondence.

He stated that the recruits will receive many training courses and guidance lectures on ammunition supply lines, the armament mechanism, riot control mechanisms, a lecture on protection circles in securing facilities, dealing with threats in securing facilities, the use of force policy, and effective communication skills with the public, in addition to other national and Islamic lectures and entertainment programs. .

He pointed out that the recruits will apply a set of military exercises and training in the shooting range, which will contribute to refining their skills and enabling them to perform their duties with complete professionalism, including skills in using and dismantling weapons, and riot control exercises, in addition to shooting and combat skills, jiu-jitsu classes, tactical self-defense, and first aid exercises. Dealing with burns and applying protection procedures to secure and protect processions.