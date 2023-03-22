Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its readiness to receive the holy month of Ramadan with a comprehensive security plan to enhance the security and safety of the community during the holy month to enhance security and safety, the happiness of society and the security of roads in the emirate.

And it stated that it had prepared a comprehensive security and traffic plan to ensure the comfort and safety of the public and to enhance security awareness for community members.

She pointed out that the plan aims to provide a safe environment, provide the best services, and confront negative phenomena and behaviour.

The criminal security sector is launching an awareness campaign to combat beggary, strengthening means to combat this scourge, deepening awareness, developing security culture among individuals, and educating them about the dangers of interacting with beggars.

The Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Institutions implements a number of activities for inmates to develop their skills.

The Community Police Department organizes Ramadan councils during which community issues are discussed, and it implements a number of awareness campaigns on various topics.

The Department of Protocol and Public Relations also organizes the “Feed for Rent” initiative, with the aim of maintaining traffic safety and educating drivers.

The Juvenile Welfare Department is preparing to launch sports tournaments for juveniles as part of its continuous efforts to rehabilitate juveniles and fill their free time with what benefits them psychologically and physically.

The Security Media Department broadcasts daily television episodes through Abu Dhabi Media channels and social media platforms, presented by female cadres in Abu Dhabi Police, with the aim of educating viewers about preventive measures.

The Department of Weapons and Explosives is launching an awareness campaign about the dangers of fireworks, aiming to educate society about the dangers of such games to their users.

The Security Information Department confirmed its readiness to receive calls from the public on “aman service” and to maintain the confidentiality and identity of the information provider.