The Abu Dhabi Police General Command confirmed its readiness to receive Eid Al-Fitr with a comprehensive and proactive security and traffic plan to sustain security, safety and happiness of community members during the Eid days.

She explained that the plan focuses on providing safety for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, and includes intensifying police and security patrols on internal and external roads and tourist areas that witness crowds during the holiday and near commercial centers, markets, gardens, public parks and others, noting that all police and security agencies concerned, especially Working in the field, she doubled her efforts to enhance security and spread reassurance in society.

The directorates of the capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra stressed their keenness to work to achieve the highest rates of safety on the road, and to spread comfort and reassurance to members of society, through their field presence at all times to ensure the provision of smooth traffic flow. A number of scenarios and traffic plans that contribute to the smooth flow of traffic and prevent Traffic jams during the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the events associated with it.

And she called on community members to adhere to the laws, and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade in them, in order to preserve public safety during the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday or any other activities, and not to let children play and cross the streets without supervision from families and parents. Young vehicle drivers are required to show civilized behavior while driving their vehicles and not to exploit the joy of Eid to carry out any irresponsible behavior such as dangerous shows, reckless driving and organizing races near residential areas that endanger their lives and the lives of others.

She urged drivers to abide by the traffic law, reduce speeds, and not be busy answering the phone or writing greeting messages while driving.

She indicated that the Command and Control Center (999) in the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector continues to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive calls and communications, and to ensure the arrival of the competent police teams as soon as possible to meet urgent calls and emergency cases and protect lives, property and national gains.