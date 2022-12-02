Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Airports Company, welcomed passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport with flowers, flags and gifts, and congratulated them on the occasion of the UAE’s “51st Union Day”.

Employees of the Abu Dhabi Airport Security Police Department in the Security and Ports Affairs Sector distributed the UAE flag scarf, flags and in-kind gifts to the travelers. The reception included folk dances that are part of the country’s authentic folklore.

Those arriving through Abu Dhabi International Airport expressed their overwhelming joy on this occasion, which is dear to the heart of everyone who lives on this good land, praying to God Almighty to preserve the Emirates, its leaders and its people, and to perpetuate the blessings of security, safety, development, prosperity, love and peace.