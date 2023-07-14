The Department of Juvenile Welfare in the Community Security Sector of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police launched the “My Pet Therapist” project to help juveniles who suffer from anxiety, depression, and mental and behavioral disorders, by taking care of pets.

The Director of the Community Security Sector, Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the project was studied and implemented with the participation of the Security Inspection Department “k9” in the Special Tasks Sector, as it enhances the strategic priorities of the Abu Dhabi Police, which seeks to rehabilitate inmates and aftercare and its constant keenness on the proactivity and quality of services provided to each segments of society, the optimal use of modern technologies, and the adoption of creative ideas to achieve excellence in the juvenile delinquent rehabilitation system.

While the Director of the Juvenile Welfare Department, Colonel Bahian Hamad Al Ameri, said that Abu Dhabi Police always seeks to implement the best international practices within the treatment plans that are developed for juveniles, as the “My Pet Therapist” project is considered one of the unprecedented development projects at the local level that is being applied to improve the condition. psychological events.

He pointed out that the project enhances the psychological aspect of juveniles who suffer from some psychological and behavioral disorders, by taking care of pets, whose role studies have proven to improve the psychological state. The project contributes to strengthening the juvenile rehabilitation system in Abu Dhabi Police, in line with leading international standards and practices, and the use of advanced programs in this field.