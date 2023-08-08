The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to take advantage of the facilities, discounts and services related to early payment of traffic violations as part of its strategic priority in the happiness of society and the proactive and quality of services to the public.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols stated that the “Initiate and Benefit” initiative aims to make it easier for drivers and motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic fines by installments over a year, and to enhance public awareness of the advantages of early payment of fines, as it provides several privileges and facilities, including avoiding an increase in the value of traffic fines, and avoiding an increase in fines. Violations. She pointed out that the initiative includes two options, the first is a 35% discount on the violation if it is paid within the first 60 days from the date of committing the violation, except for serious violations, and the second is a 25% discount when paying after 60 days and up to one year from the release of the violation, and it is also possible to benefit from installments for the violations. Through banks with zero interest for a period of 12 months, provided that the credit card is issued by banks and banks contracting with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police.