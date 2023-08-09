The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols stated that the “Initiate and Benefit” initiative includes two options. The first is a 35% discount on the violation if it is paid within the first 60 days from the date of its commitment, with the exception of serious violations. The second, a 25% discount when paying after 60 days up to one year from the release of the violation.

It is also possible to benefit from installment violations through banks at zero interest for a period of 12 months, provided that the credit card is issued by banks and banks contracting with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.