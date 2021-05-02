Abu Dhabi Police stated that it provides a social counseling service designed to help solve the problems of community members, provide advice to them, and contribute to resolving disputes and issues that do not require legal intervention.

Abu Dhabi Police revealed that the social support centers in the community security sector dealt with 6,825 cases and social situations, including family disputes, harassment, and others, after providing psychological and social support and providing advice and awareness to individuals to avoid negative behaviors and establish harmony, during the year 2020.

The social support centers deal with more than 30 types of various social issues and situations within their competencies related to strengthening community and family security before reaching the executive and judicial authorities, through their centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, or the Abu Dhabi Police website.

Major Ohood Khamis Al Kaabi, from the Department of Social Support Centers, said, “The Social Counseling Service is one of the pioneering services in Abu Dhabi Police that aims to enhance communication with all segments of society, provide important consultations to obtain safe and positive outcomes, and provide the necessary support for various cases in a professional manner. And developing solutions that suit social problems and negative phenomena, and providing full advice and guidance ».

She indicated that all community members can benefit from this service and request it through personal attendance at service centers, by phone, or via the Abu Dhabi Police website.

Al-Kaabi stressed the importance of preserving social relations among community members, and the use of positive dialogue, as a means of resolving differences and bridging views between individuals, stressing that one of the priorities of Abu Dhabi Police is to maintain a safe and stable society.

The social support centers undertake work within the framework of three main axes, which are dealing with minor issues, such as violence and family disputes, disputes between neighbors, disputes at school, and conflicts between adolescents, while the second axis is responsible for providing psychological and social support to crime victims, especially women and children, while The third axis relates to crime prevention.

20 thousand beneficiaries

Abu Dhabi Police stated that social support centers provide social counseling by their experienced and trained social workers in psychology, sociology and law, as part of their efforts to enhance the community environment for family stability, which is positively reflected on our security journey.

She pointed out that more than 20 thousand people have benefited from the courses, awareness campaigns, workshops and specialized lectures carried out by the centers, especially through social media, which witnessed great interaction from the audience.





