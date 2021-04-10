Abu Dhabi Police broadcast a video in which families called for the need to secure protection for children and warn them of the dangers of electronic extortion, not accepting friendships by strangers, and not posting their photos and videos on social media, so as not to be hacked, hacked, seized, and used by the weak. Souls to blackmail their owners.

And she appealed to parents of the necessity to educate children about the danger of sharing their photos and data via the Internet, social networking and electronic games, and to inform them of how to act when falling into the trap of blackmail.

She indicated the danger of trusting unknown people through social media, providing them with data, information or personal pictures, as they may be used in electronic blackmail operations, avoiding entering suspicious sites, being careful when dealing with strangers or unknown persons, and not accepting communication with them and trusting them, Or send photos or private and sensitive data.

She explained that electronic blackmail is based on threatening the victim to publish pictures or film materials or leak confidential information, in exchange for money, or exploiting the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of blackmailers. These crimes are also carried out in several ways, the most prominent of which is the luring of people by creating fake female accounts on Social media platforms, whose aim is ostensibly acquaintance, and in the interior, blackmail, and upon acquaintance, a live broadcast is opened with the camera and the victim is photographed in an immoral situation.

And in the event of exposure to cases of electronic blackmail, she urged the need not to submit to the blackmailers, not respond to their requests, or send any money under threatening pressure, and communicate with the “Aman” service around the clock and in complete confidentiality, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), or text messages ( 2828), or by e-mail ([email protected]), or from the Abu Dhabi Police smart application.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

