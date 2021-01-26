The Happiness Patrol of Abu Dhabi Police participated in an environmental initiative under the slogan “Clean Up the Land”, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Municipality in the Al Wathba area, with the aim of raising public awareness of preserving wild areas and protecting them from pollution and environmental degradation.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its interest in participating in such community events, within the methodology of external communication with partners, to ensure the safety of community members, avoid accidents, and enhance the sustainability of environmental resources and preserve them as an asset for future generations.

She explained that the initiative aims to educate the public on the right ways to dispose of waste and deal with recyclable waste, and to introduce the negative effects that result from waste disposed on land, on wildlife, and the impact of toxic chemicals that can be seeped into the soil and transmitted through the water cycle. In nature to food tables.





