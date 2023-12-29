The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, announced the ban on the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets on Abu Dhabi Island, including the entrances, including “Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Al Maqta Bridge,” coinciding with New Year's celebrations.

She explained that the period for implementing the ban will start from 7:00 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023, until 7:00 am on Monday, January 1, 2024. Vehicles of public cleaning companies and logistical support vehicles are excluded from the ban.

She indicated that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads, and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems, with the aim of providing traffic flow, calling on drivers to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety, by adhering to the laws.