The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police announced the ban on the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers in all roads and streets in Abu Dhabi, including the entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge and Al Maqta Bridge, coinciding with the New Year’s celebrations.

The Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, stated that the period for implementing the ban decision will start from 7:00 am on Saturday, corresponding to December 31, 2022, until 7:00 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and vehicles are excluded from the ban. General hygiene companies and logistical support vehicles.

He pointed out that traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems with the aim of providing traffic flow, calling on drivers in general to cooperate in enhancing efforts to provide traffic safety by adhering to traffic laws.