The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Technical Committee for Traffic Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the prohibition of heavy vehicle traffic on Sweihan Road towards Al Shawamekh, passing through Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street and up to the “Musaffah” truck bridge in both directions, during the morning and evening rush hours, starting Monday, November 13, 2023 AD. As part of efforts aimed at providing smooth traffic flow and reducing accidents that could be caused by vehicles.

Traffic will be prohibited during the morning peak times from 6:30 until 9:00 am and the evening peak times from 3:00 until 6:00 pm.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on drivers to commit not to move during the specified periods and to use the alternative route as shown on the explanatory map from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street towards the Zayed Military City roundabout, passing through Al Adlah Road to Al Rawdah Road (Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Truck Road), and to adhere to traffic regulations. And traffic… stressing the tightening of road controls, imposing fines on violators, monitoring them, and violating them through smart systems.