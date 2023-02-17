Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to be distracted by other than the road while crossing intersections and traffic lights, warning of the dangerous consequences that may occur on the road when the driver is mentally distracted and crosses the traffic light, especially towards the left.

Abu Dhabi Police recently broadcasted a video, in cooperation with the Control and Follow-up Center, of a serious accident that occurred due to the driver’s lack of focus on the road path, pointing out that preoccupation with other than the road leads to sudden deviation of the vehicle due to the use of the phone to surf the Internet and social networking sites or make a call, or take pictures that may lead to Serious consequences and the occurrence of traffic accidents as a result of not paying attention to the road while driving.

And she called on drivers to pay attention while driving, pay attention to pedestrians, road signs and its surroundings, and traffic instructions and adhere to them, in order to avoid accidents, explaining that the driver’s doing more than one action at the same time while driving is fraught with danger.

She stated that the federal law clarified that the violation of a vehicle exceeding a red light signal is 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and vehicle seizure for 30 days, and Law No. (5) of 2020 AD regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. When the financial value is paid to release the seizure for a maximum period of three months, and in the event that the dues are not paid, the vehicle is referred for sale at public auction.