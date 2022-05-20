Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to benefit from the “payment of fees for traffic points programs courses” without interest or profits, through its agreement with five banks to pay the fees in installments using the credit cards issued by them, explaining that they come with the aim of enhancing the happiness and positivity values ​​of customers.

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector clarified that the conditions and steps for benefiting from installments have been defined, as the customer must have a credit card with a covered card issued by the five banks, namely “First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Emirates Islamic” and directly contacting one of the banks that provide the service to clarify its mechanism in the installment process.

The service allows the payment of fees through the service centers of the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in installments, without calculating any interests on the beneficiaries.

The service aims to provide facilities for drivers to pay in installments easily and quickly, the procedures for their enrollment in traffic points programs courses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and according to the installment mechanism, the registration amount can be paid 800 dirhams for the traffic points reduction program in batches in coordination with the banks, and 2400 dirhams for the driver’s license recovery program, as well as 2,400 dirhams Dirhams for drivers of heavy vehicles, in easy installments.

She indicated that the installment steps are done through the website and the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police according to the following: First, request the service from one of the approved banks, Second: Apply to service centers in Mussafah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Third: Registration and acceptance Fourth: Pay the fees using a credit card Fifth: Attend the course, Sixth : Payment of restrictions

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector confirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to spread security and community awareness through the application of regulations and traffic safety requirements and its support for the rehabilitation programs for drivers to enhance road safety.



