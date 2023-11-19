The Abu Dhabi Police General Command decorated 150 patrols with the logo of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE is hosting during the period from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City Dubai.

The periodicals were decorated with the slogan to market and contribute to the success of the COP28 conference.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that its participation in marketing the global event comes within the framework of unifying the efforts of national institutions in enhancing the UAE’s reputation in hosting the most important events and its cultural role in bringing the world together for the good of mankind and humanity.