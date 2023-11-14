The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters participates with a media pavilion in the second session of the World Media Congress, which is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Emirates News Agency, WAM. Its activities continue at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from 14 to 16 November under the slogan “Shaping the Future of the Media Sector.” . Brigadier General Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Department in the Command Affairs Sector, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in communicating its security media message through its social media platforms and in coordination with the media to the largest segment of society, thus enhancing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustaining security and safety.

He explained that launching the slogan as part of the participation in the World Media Congress embodies the leadership and global position that the emirate has reached in security and safety indicators, explaining that the phrase “Abu Dhabi… security and safety” is not just a slogan that we are proud of, as much as it reflects the reality of the security reality that Abu Dhabi enjoys, as one It is one of the safest and safest cities in the world, having achieved the lowest crime rates for the past two years according to global indicators, thanks to the wise vision of our wise leadership.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police is showcasing its advanced technologies in the field of specialized security media work through digital awareness platforms, the security media platform, the safe city system, the launch of the Rabdan patrol, electronic bracelet technologies, traffic points, Chance of Hope, Aman service, police heritage, and the Leave a Comment initiative.

He stressed the importance of the World Media Congress, as it is one of the most important and prominent leading gatherings in the media sector, with the distinguished opportunities it provides in enhancing cooperation with partners, and represents an important platform for dialogue and building bridges of cooperation and partnership. He pointed out the interest of the Abu Dhabi Police in publicizing its efforts in sustainability in the media within its strategic vision: “Abu Dhabi is a world leader in sustainable security and safety,” and highlighting its achievements in maintaining the leadership position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as “the safest city in the world” and its pioneering indicators in reducing crime rates and continuing to achieve high ratings. From a sense of security and security, enhancing security and safety, and making society happy. Abu Dhabi Police will display in its pavilion the security media platform, which constitutes a qualitative leap in broadcasting urgent awareness messages to the community through social media platforms.

The Safe City platform displays a model of the volatile weather system, which allows visitors to learn about the system’s working mechanism, which includes 8 systems: electronic guidance screens, the early warning system “warning messages,” signs “alert drivers to change speeds while reducing speeds,” and automatic control systems “reducing speeds.” speeds”, urgent alerts via social media, the public transportation system “preventing the movement of buses and trucks while reducing speeds in fog”, alerting drivers in emergency situations “flashing lights”, the National Meteorological Center system and visibility monitoring sensors, which have succeeded in reducing serious accidents. And deaths during volatile weather conditions, from the beginning of its application in 2018 until 2023. Visitors to the “World Media Congress” learned about the “You Comment” initiative, which was launched by the Security Media Department in 2018 in cooperation with the Command and Control Center – Abu Dhabi, and works to publish videos. Real traffic accidents that occurred on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. With the aim of enhancing traffic awareness and alerting road users to the dangerous behaviors of some drivers, which pose a threat to the safety of lives and property, it achieved very encouraging results and record indicators, in terms of viewing, commenting, and re-publishing levels, as well as the interest of the media, and the main accounts of partners, in re-publishing the videos, which It prompted Abu Dhabi Police to continue publishing it regularly, and to re-evaluate the initiative periodically.

– A chance of hope

The Chance of Hope service, affiliated with the Narcotics Control Directorate, provides several facilities to encourage addiction patients to take the initiative to seek treatment, as requests and applicants are treated with complete confidentiality, and include providing awareness programs within the Abu Dhabi Police digital services through effective coordination with community institutions and individuals and activating community partnerships to reduce From the spread of the pest, one can access the Abu Dhabi Police website or smart application to view its objectives and how to apply for treatment: www.adpolice.gov.ae or https://forsa.adpolice.gov.ae/ar, as part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts in cooperation With the National Rehabilitation Center to provide a helping hand to addicts who initiate treatment, and to raise awareness of the harms of narcotic substances and the effects of their addiction in all media, in addition to introducing their goals and importance.

– Electronic bracelet and traffic points

The Department of Police Follow-up and Aftercare in the Community Security Sector presents the objectives of programs and courses for reducing traffic points and their importance in modifying the behavior of vehicle drivers and reducing traffic accidents, according to which driving licenses are restored to those enrolled after completing the course program and the electronic monitoring project, which is implemented in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department as an alternative to… Imprisonment. The electronic bracelet is used to determine the geographical scope, times, and rules imposed on those subject to surveillance to be present or abstain from it based on the merits of judicial rulings and prosecutorial decisions.

– Security service

Visitors to the World Media Congress learned about the “Aman Service”, which is one of the most important initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Police to enhance the societal role in maintaining the security and stability of society. It receives information from the public of various types (security – community – traffic – other), which contributes to reducing and detecting crimes. Before it happens, while ensuring that the confidentiality of the person providing the information is maintained. It is provided around the clock, to enhance the contribution to preventing crimes before they occur, in complete confidentiality through available communication channels such as the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), via text messages (2828), or via email ([email protected]) or Through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

– Conditional inheritance

Through the platform of the Police Heritage Section of the Protocol and Public Relations Department, visitors viewed important historical photos that highlight the stages of development of the Abu Dhabi Police since its founding and establishment in 1957, the beginnings of the establishment of the police in the United Arab Emirates, the shooting range, and the display of the first uniform of the Abu Dhabi Police.

– Smart robot

Visitors to the World Media Congress interacted with the smart robot and dealt with its modern technologies through the ease of delivering awareness and provided answers to their questions on many traffic awareness topics about the dangers of distraction on the road and traffic advice. It also provided clear and accurate answers about the value of traffic violations and the importance of safe traffic driving and urged them to adhere. Traffic laws and regulations to avoid violations, display digital awareness films, and enhance traffic culture using artificial intelligence. The Traffic and Patrols Directorate is participating with artificial intelligence techniques in traffic awareness using smart automated robots to enhance readiness for the future to accomplish security and police tasks, and to accelerate the adoption of advanced technological applications in various sectors, in addition to digital traffic awareness and education.