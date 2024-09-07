Abu Dhabi Police participated in the employment fair organized by the United Arab Emirates University on September 4 and 5 under the slogan “Your Path to the Future,” in the Grand Hall of the Crescent Building in Al Ain.

Acting Director of the Selection and Appointment Department in the Human Resources Sector, Lieutenant Colonel Khalfan Saeed Al Dhaheri, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in supporting the strategic directions of the United Arab Emirates in empowering youth and attracting Emirati cadres to be part of the security work system, explaining that the Abu Dhabi Police strategy focuses on attracting national competencies to work in various areas of police work, and optimal investment in national human resources and their development.

He explained that the recruitment procedures at Abu Dhabi Police are carried out within comprehensive Emiratisation plans and policies, while directing the human cadre towards future skills by providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to build a successful career path, and adapt to the changes in the labor market and the requirements of building a brighter future.

The exhibition aims to help university students and graduates learn about the requirements of the labor market, and available job and training opportunities, with wide participation from various private and governmental sectors in the country. It is in line with the university’s strategic plan to support Emiratization efforts, as the events include a group of professional workshops and dialogue sessions, in which governmental and private entities participate, which enhances opportunities for direct communication between students and employers.