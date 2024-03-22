The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police participated in the “Breaking the Fast” initiative in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and strategic partners.

The initiative included distributing awareness brochures to drivers about safe driving on the roads and safety rules during the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to participating in the distribution of “breaking the fast” meals at fuel supply stations affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADNOC), and to drivers on the roads.

Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, said that this humanitarian work embodies the directives of the wise leadership to consolidate noble societal and humanitarian values ​​by activating collective work, and comes as a continuation of the values ​​of giving established by the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. Who instilled in us the values ​​of humanitarian work and helping others.

Within the framework of the initiative, he urged drivers and road users to exercise caution and caution, pay attention while driving, leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, not be distracted by anything other than the road, slow down speeds at traffic intersections, and not rush to catch breakfast times, in a way that enhances traffic safety for vehicle drivers and their companions. And road users.